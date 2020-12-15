Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist victims in northeast Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $1.1 million to four non-profit agencies in northeast Alabama to help victims of domestic violence and crimes against children.

The governor awarded $271,000 to James M. Barrie Center for Children in Gadsden. She also awarded $689,000 to 2nd Chance Inc.; $136,000 to Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center Inc; and $47,000 to Family Services of Calhoun County Inc., all in Anniston.

“Domestic violence and child abuse are hideous crimes that have no socioeconomic barriers and can devastate lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “These organizations have the resources and the capabilities to help victims overcome these ordeals and restore some normalcy in their lives.”

James M. Barrie Center for Children helps children in Etowah County who have suffered abuse or witnessed domestic violence.

2nd Chance Inc. provides safe shelter and other support services to domestic and sexual violence victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.

Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center Inc. provides advocacy services and counseling to child victims in those two counties.

Family Services Center of Calhoun County Inc. provides counseling and other services to children and adults who are victims of crime and works with the court system to help prosecute offenders.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA strongly support these organizations which help victims receive the services and guidance they need in order to recover from abuse and other types of crime,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

-30-

