Beautycore Icons GFM Celebrate the Holiday Season with New Christmas Single, Video and Facebook Live Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith-based rock/metal trio, Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh (GFM), is celebrating the holiday season with a new Christmas single and a Facebook Live streaming event. The group offers their Beautycore take on the classic, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” — available now wherever you stream or download music. Watch the official music video on their YouTube channel.
On Wednesday, December 23rd at 7:30pm ET, GFM will host the online holiday special, A Very GFM Christmas. Presented by Jacksonville’s Rock 98.9, the family-friendly event will stream live on Facebook. The one-night-only variety special will offer up skits, live performances and other fun content for a memorable Christmas event unlike any other. For tickets or more information, go to https://fb.me/e/37wi8J9nv.
GFM is not your average teenage girl band. Real-life sisters CJ, Maggie and LuLu are continually breaking boundaries in so many areas of the music industry while spreading positivity with the ultimate goal of reaching people for God with their unique blend of rock and metal.
If you enjoy the melodic content of Paramore, and the character themes of Slipknot, then you have found the perfect matchup in GFM. Their musical journey began with 2016’s Identity Crisis, followed by 2019’s Oh, The Horror! GFM kicked off 2020 with new singles in anticipation of their upcoming EP, Operation Take Over. While the pandemic put a pause on the group’s heavy touring schedule, they still managed to hit the road for a short summer run while performing over 20 livestream events that have kept fans engaged.
GFM has performed at festivals throughout North America and Europe, while sharing stages with the likes of Breaking Benjamin, Thousand Foot Krutch, Demon Hunter, A Day To Remember, Disturbed, Halestorm, Chelsea Grin, All That Remains, Drowning Pool and more. Their hit single, “Taking Over,” held the #1 spot on the CMW Chart for 4 weeks in a row, while “Graveyard of Identities” and “On the Inside” were both Top 10 hits on the Billboard CHR Chart. To date, GFM has racked up over 1.3 Million streams on Spotify.
For more information, visit the official website at https://www.thegfmband.com.
Brian Mayes
