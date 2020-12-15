12/15/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Nominations to the State Board of Administration’s Investment Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the nomination of Robb Turner to the State Board of Administration’s (SBA) Investment Advisory Council. In addition, CFO Patronis also nominated Peter Collins for reappointment with the SBA Investment Advisory Council.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Florida’s CFO, I am committed to ensuring that we are good stewards of Florida’s resources and that our state finances are stable. I will continue to nominate individuals who help our state make sound investments which benefit our state’s financial outlook.”

Robb Turner is the Founder and Chairman of The Madava Group as well as the Chairman of Crowheart Energy and Crown Maple. Turner was previously Senior Partner and Co-Founder of ArcLight Capital Partners. Before pursuing a career in business, Turner served as an officer in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

On the appointment of Mr. Turner, CFO Patronis said, “Robb’s background and leadership roles with both public and private companies make him a valuable addition to the council. I am confident he will make sure Florida continues to make prudent financial investment decisions.”

Peter Collins is Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Forge Capital Partners, where he guides all private equity activities for the company. Before joining Forge Capital Partners, Collins was Managing Director at Rock Creek Capital, and prior to that he served as Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Charles Williams. In January of 2013, Collins was appointed by the SBA Trustees for a four-year term to the Investment Advisory Council. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance as well as a Master of Business Administration from Florida State University.

On the appointment of Mr. Collins, CFO Patronis said, “Peter’s experience in state government and the public sector will serve him well in this important role. I know that his expertise and guidance will help ensure the continued health of our Florida Retirement System and the nearly 1.1 million participants in the FRS Pension Plan.” Following their nomination by CFO Jimmy Patronis, Turner and Collins were appointed by the SBA Trustees for approval and will go before the Florida Senate for confirmation.

