**VIDEO AND PHOTO RELEASE** CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Hosts Annual Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration and Shares Holiday Fire Safety Tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted his annual Christmas tree burn demonstration with the Tallahassee Fire Department and urged Floridians to know the potential dangers accompanying Christmas trees and holiday decorations. If not maintained and properly removed, trees can become dry and easily ignite. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), almost 30% of home fires in the United States, that start with Christmas trees, happen in January.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “It was an honor to partner with the Tallahassee Fire Department today and host the annual Christmas tree burn demonstration to raise awareness of the potential dangers of Christmas trees and decorations. While Christmas trees are an important part of the holiday season, it is critical that Floridians maintain and dispose of their trees to prevent possible fire-related incidents. Always remember that a dry tree is a dangerous tree. Watering your Christmas tree and unplugging holiday lights prior to going to sleep are simple ways to make sure you enjoy the holidays safely.”

Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines said, “Proactive steps can help protect your family from the heart-wrenching damage of a home fire during the holidays. Through outreach and education, the Tallahassee Fire Department and our State partners want to ensure every home is fire safe this season.”

Five Christmas Fire Safety Tips 1. Check the water in your tree stand every day. When your Christmas tree dries out, it becomes more flammable and can lead to disaster.

2. Never leave tree lights on overnight or while you are out. Not unplugging lighting can be an accident waiting to happen. Additionally, always purchase lights that have been accepted by a national testing organization.

3. Open flames don’t belong near your Christmas tree. A lit candle and a Christmas tree can cause a dangerous situation in a hurry.

4. Change out damaged or broken lights. Don’t wait until it is too late. If a there is a problem with a bulb or string of lights, replace it right away. Always read all manufacturer’s instructions prior to making any repairs.

5. Do not store your tree in the home or garage. A dry tree can pose a serious fire risk when left in a garage or car port. Do not place your tree against the home before disposal.

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).