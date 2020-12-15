Public comment period extended for 2020 State Forest Action Plan

DES MOINES – The comment period has been extended for the 2020 State Forest Action Plan until December 25, 2020.

The State Forest Action Plan includes a comprehensive assessment of forests in Iowa, which is a requirement of the Farm Bill and must be revised every 10 years in order for states to receive federal funding. It includes the status of forests in Iowa, recent trends and goals and strategies to address the next decade, along with forest information, forest health, urban and community forestry, fire management, forest stewardship, forest productivity and future climate conditions. The plan includes interactive GIS mapping features and additional websites and resources for readers to engage.

The plan is available for viewing and comment by clicking here.