Sign Up by Jan. 31 to use the Master Matrix

In late November, DNR notified counties interested in using the Master Matrix to evaluate construction permit applications for confinement (totally roofed) animal feeding operations they must pass and submit a construction evaluation resolution each year. Counties can approve a resolution at any time, but must submit it to DNR between Jan. 1 and 31 for the year starting in February 2021. Find more information from DNR or the Iowa State Association of Counties.

For more information, see DNR news or search for Master Matrix on DNR’s AFO webpage.