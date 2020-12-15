Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,164 in the last 365 days.

Sign Up by Jan. 31 to use the Master Matrix

In late November, DNR notified counties interested in using the Master Matrix to evaluate construction permit applications for confinement (totally roofed) animal feeding operations they must pass and submit a construction evaluation resolution each year. Counties can approve a resolution at any time, but must submit  it to DNR between Jan. 1 and 31 for the year starting in February 2021. Find more information from DNR or the Iowa State Association of Counties.

For more information, see DNR news or search for Master Matrix on DNR’s AFO webpage.

You just read:

Sign Up by Jan. 31 to use the Master Matrix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.