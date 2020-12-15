Temporary Fix for the EASY Air Error Message

Some EASY Air users are getting an error message that says "The information you're about to submit is not secure" when logging into EASY Air using the Chrome browser. A recent patch to the Chrome browser appears to be causing this error in combination with http redirects.

Until a permanent solution is identified, it is recommended that Firefox, Edge, or Internet Explorer 11 browsers be used to access EASY Air. There are no known issues at this time with other EASY Air compatible browsers, such as Mozilla, Safari or Android OS.

Clicking the "Send anyway" button when the error message appears doesn't present a security risk, but it is recommended that one of the alternative browsers be used until a permanent solution is found for addressing the issue with the use of the Chrome browser.

If you need additional assistance please contact the EASY Air help desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9569 or 515-725-9523.