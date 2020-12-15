Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,164 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Fix for the EASY Air Error Message

Some EASY Air users are getting an error message that says "The information you're about to submit is not secure" when logging into EASY Air using the Chrome browser. A recent patch to the Chrome browser appears to be causing this error in combination with http redirects.

Until a permanent solution is identified, it is recommended that Firefox, Edge, or Internet Explorer 11 browsers be used to access EASY Air. There are no known issues at this time with other EASY Air compatible browsers, such as Mozilla, Safari or Android OS. 

Clicking the "Send anyway" button when the error message appears doesn't present a security risk, but it is recommended that one of the alternative browsers be used until a permanent solution is found for addressing the issue with the use of the Chrome browser. 

If you need additional assistance please contact the EASY Air help desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9569 or 515-725-9523.

You just read:

Temporary Fix for the EASY Air Error Message

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.