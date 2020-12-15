DED Announces Recipients of $1.6M in HOME CHDO Funding for 2020

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced three recipients and $1.6 million in awards under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program for 2020.

Led by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, HOME provides a financial resource to help communities develop quality, safe, affordable housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents. CHDO funds, specifically, help area nonprofit housing organizations pursue their mission and goals; CHDO funds can finance activities ranging from the purchase, rehab and resale of homeowner units to new construction, first time homebuyer assistance and more — in addition to general organizational operating assistance.

This year’s CHDO recipients, and their awards, include:

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corporation dba NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska ($550,000).

High Plains Community Development Corporation, Inc. ($550,000).

Neighborhoods, Inc. dba NeighborWorks Lincoln ($500,000).

In all, the CHDO awards for 2020 will help finance the new construction of six housing units and the purchase-rehab-resale of seven units, plus homebuyer assistance, in nine Nebraska counties.

Since 2014, HOME funding, including the CHDO cycle, has helped finance over 800 rental and homebuyer units throughout Nebraska.

“The HOME program supports the mission to preserve and develop Nebraska’s housing inventory,” said DED Director Anthony Goins. “Meanwhile, CHDOs are crucial partners in helping communities execute on their housing goals. We wish to congratulate this year’s CHDO recipients, and to express our appreciation for their tremendous work on behalf of our state.”

For more information about the HOME program, including the annual CHDO cycle, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/home/. For questions or more information, contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.