Governor awards grants to reduce juvenile crime in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $324,657 to six entities in support of programs aimed at reducing juvenile crime in Alabama.

The grants will fund a slate of seven programs all designed to ensure that troubled youth with non-violent crimes and those deemed at risk of committing offenses remain in school, are steered away from crime and avoid spending time in detention facilities.

“Our youth are our future and setting them on the right path means they can lead productive lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “These programs are geared toward helping these individuals avoid crime and build a positive foundation on their way to becoming responsible adults.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are dedicated to helping our youth make the right choices and avoid downfalls in life,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Grant amounts and recipients are: