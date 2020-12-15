Governor awards grants to reduce juvenile crime in Alabama
MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $324,657 to six entities in support of programs aimed at reducing juvenile crime in Alabama.
The grants will fund a slate of seven programs all designed to ensure that troubled youth with non-violent crimes and those deemed at risk of committing offenses remain in school, are steered away from crime and avoid spending time in detention facilities.
“Our youth are our future and setting them on the right path means they can lead productive lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “These programs are geared toward helping these individuals avoid crime and build a positive foundation on their way to becoming responsible adults.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are dedicated to helping our youth make the right choices and avoid downfalls in life,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Grant amounts and recipients are:
- $47,000 to Extended Family for Kids of Centre to help Cherokee County children with incarcerated family members cope with the stigma. The program also teaches life skills, helps students finish their education and provides job readiness training.
- $50,000 to the Winston County Children’s Policy Council of Double Springs for a program which provides youth with counselors, life coaches and education and job-skills programs.
- $44,657 to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office (Birmingham Division) for the Helping Families Initiative which affects students in Tarrant by helping improve grade performance and working with families to improve home life.
- $50,000 to the City of Opelika to continue its Youth Incarceration Prevention Project, which in partnership with Wings for L.I.F.E International, seeks to reduce the recidivism of youth in Opelika and Lee County by helping them with their education and obtain job-training skills.
- $33,000 to Young’s Mentoring Program Inc. of Montgomery to provide mentoring services and job placement services to youth in Montgomery and Coffee counties.
- $50,000 to Children’s Policy Council of Dallas County to help strengthen families in Dallas and Wilcox counties and provide positive development for youth, particularly in their teenage years.
- $50,000 to Children’s Policy Council of Dallas County for the Perry/Marengo/Greene County Youth and Family Intervention Program which helps strengthen family relationships and promote positive development of youth.
ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management and energy conservation.
-30-
Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley