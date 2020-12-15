Top IT Firm Attains Registered Practitioner Organization Status To Implement NIST 800-171 and CMMC Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- InTech Solutions, a Pittsburgh Area IT Managed Services and Compliance Firm has attained Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) status through the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).
“There are over 300,000 firms in the DoD Supply Chain that will need to submit to an audit to attain their CMMC Certification.” said Leia Shilobod, CEO of InTech, “Both companies who require compliance and the IT firms who support them can get fuzzy on exactly what to do to pass an assessment. InTech has aligned with the CMMC-AB to create a trained team to get this right.”
Organizations in the supply chain are required to be compliant with NIST 800-171 and CMMC now; and will need to schedule their mandatory audit prior to 2025 in order to retain their current government contracts.
The RPOs and Registered Practitioners in the CMMC ecosystem provide advice, consulting, and recommendations to their clients. They are the “implementers” and consultants who assure businesses are prepared for CMMC Audits and maintain CMMC Compliance.
LEIA SHILOBOD is the CEO of InTech Solutions, a fast-growing IT services firm based in Greensburg, PA and bestselling author of Cyber Warfare: Protecting Your Business From Total Annihilation and has been featured in MSP Success Magazine.
As a cyber security advisor, Leia speaks frequently on cybersecurity and NIST 800-171 | CMMC Compliance. Also known as the “IT Princess of Power,” Leia saves small and mid-market firms from malicious actors and keeps them compliant by delivering enterprise-class IT security solutions.
Sara Snyder
Sara Snyder
