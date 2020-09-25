Best Selling Author On Cyber Security Producing Dark Web Uncovered Movie, Featuring Local 3D Printing Manufacturer
GREENSBURG, PA, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leia Shilobod, CEO of InTech Solutions, has engaged documentary filmmaker, Jeff Roldan, to produce a new movie, “Cybercrime: The Dark Web Uncovered” and brought shooting of this movie to Greensburg.
“Crimes have proliferated through the dark underbelly of the internet: the dark web. Businesses are realizing that cyber threats are not going away. The ones we serve has specific cybersecurity requirements to keep their contracts. I decided to be a part of this project to uncover the real threats, and how they can impact business, the economy, and pose actual life and death scenarios.”
The onsite filming included interviews at InTech’s office in Greensburg, and at InTech client, Tronix 3D, in Mount Pleasant, and is part of a cross-country tour of experts in the Cyber Security field.
“Cybercrime: The Dark Web Uncovered” is set to be released on Amazon Prime in January 2021, with a Los Angeles premier in February 2021.
LEIA SHILOBOD is the CEO of InTech Solutions, a fast-growing IT services and cybersecurity firm based in Greensburg, PA and bestselling author of Cyber Warfare: Protecting Your Business From Total Annihilation.
As a cyber security advisor, Leia speaks frequently at venues and events such as Harvard Club of Boston, Pennsylvania State Department events, and Accounting and Manufacturing industry events.
Also known as the “IT Princess of Power,” Leia saves small and mid-market firms from hackers and keeps them compliant by delivering enterprise-class IT security solutions.
Sara Snyder
InTech Solutions
+1 724-235-8750
email us here