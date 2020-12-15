Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Carole King

Maine DOE Team member Carole King is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Carole in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I began working in DOE afternoons while I was still employed at Cony High School as an Office Secretary to the Principal 1979-2009. I worked full time in the summer months as my position at the school was school-year-only. After two years, I resigned from the position at school and began work at MDOE full time under a contract through the Maine Math and Science Alliance.

What do you like best about your job?

I enjoy the variety of work I perform for the Specialists on the Maine DOE Learning Systems Team. The work has varied over the years and I have assisted each specialist at one time or another setting up interviews, sending out letters, making entries into Advantage for Contracts, POs, and other clerical duties as requested.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I’ve always enjoyed working in the field of education supporting students and teaching staff.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy time with my family, knitting, gardening and spending time outside during all our seasons. We are so lucky living in Maine!