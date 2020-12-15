Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,147 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Carole King

Maine DOE Team member Carole King is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Carole in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I began working in DOE afternoons while I was still employed at Cony High School as an Office Secretary to the Principal 1979-2009. I worked full time in the summer months as my position at the school was school-year-only. After two years, I resigned from the position at school and began work at MDOE full time under a contract through the Maine Math and Science Alliance.

What do you like best about your job?

I enjoy the variety of work I perform for the Specialists on the Maine DOE Learning Systems Team. The work has varied over the years and I have assisted each specialist at one time or another setting up interviews, sending out letters, making entries into Advantage for Contracts, POs, and other clerical duties as requested.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I’ve always enjoyed working in the field of education supporting students and teaching staff.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy time with my family, knitting, gardening and spending time outside during all our seasons. We are so lucky living in Maine!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Carole King

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.