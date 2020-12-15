PennDOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution During Winter Storms

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that winter weather and the potential for snow accumulation are in the forecast for areas covered by PennDOT District 10, which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter. Motorists must stay alert for sudden squalls, which can quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.

PennDOT recommends motorists avoid traveling during winter storms if possible, but motorists who must be on the road are urged to use caution while driving. If motorists do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Use four-way flashers when traveling slowly.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

PennDOT is prepared, with plow trucks and other equipment ready. Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply. Crews will be working around the clock if necessary, to keep roads safe and passable.

Roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and drivers must use extra caution, especially when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions and snow plow on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider any special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly. For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

