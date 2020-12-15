12/15/2020

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Recognizes Citrus County Officer as ‘Trooper of the Year’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Cabinet recognized Citrus County State Trooper Curtis Vaughn as the 2019 Trooper of the Year. As a veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, Trooper Vaughn has been assigned to Troop C in Citrus County since June 15, 2013.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “It was an honor to recognize Trooper Curtis Vaughn today as Florida’s 2019 Trooper of the Year for his heroic actions he displayed in April of 2019. His tireless dedication serves as an example to every law enforcement officer and every citizen of our state. Because of his valuable work, Florida is a safer, better place to live.”

On April 28, 2019, Trooper Vaughn responded to a request by the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office regarding an active pursuit where the suspect had attempted to run over multiple Citrus County deputies. Trooper Vaughn and two other troopers intercepted the pursuit, when the suspect fired at least three rounds of ammunition through his rear window, striking and shattering the front windshield of an assisting Trooper. However, Trooper Vaughn was fearless in the pursuit despite the gunshots. He became more vigilant and successfully performed the pursuit intervention technique by stopping the suspect’s vehicle, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect without additional harm to the public.

