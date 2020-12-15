Center for Environmental Therapeutics Launches New Website Featuring Free Self-Assessment Tools and Expert Insight
The New Streamlined Interface Offers Advice, Online Diagnostics, Clinical Guides, and Natural Therapeutic DevicesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apart from the threat of viral illness and loss of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been struggling with a wide variety of symptoms that have a significant impact on mental health. Depression, insomnia, and fatigue plague the nation even in a normal year but have shown marked exacerbation during this crisis period. Many symptoms are strongly affected by the body’s circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. As a counterpoint to conventional medication, the nonprofit Center for Environmental Therapeutics (CET) is paving the way for natural, scientifically based remedies such as light therapy.
With its new website, CET has created a resource for patients, families, and professionals to obtain:
- free clinical guides to treatment
- free symptom self-assessment tools
- free expert advice
- latest research reports
- recommended treatment devices
The use of light is critical for treatment of circadian rhythm mood and sleep disorders. Through its definitive guidance on light therapy, CET has helped thousands of individuals battling with depression and insomnia. With its history of leadership in treatment development, CET seeks to foster effective applications that expand on mainline medical practice.
“Timing light therapy to your circadian rhythm can have a quick and marked effect on the symptoms that drag us down during our restricted life indoors,” says CET president Michael Terman, PhD, whose laboratory at Columbia University introduced 10,000 lux light therapy, dawn simulation, and negative air ionization treatments for winter depression, supported by the National Institute of Mental Health.
Through proof of concept, dedication to developing alternative therapies, and unwavering commitment to helping the public through education and clinical support, CET’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with their new online platform. To learn more about CET, or take a free online circadian rhythm self-assessment, please visit: https://cet.org/for-everyone/.
About the Center for Environmental Therapeutics
Founded in 1994 by mental health experts alongside specialists in light research and development, CET’s mission is to educate patients and professionals on non-pharmacological treatments for depression, insomnia, and other health issues impacted by circadian rhythm disorganization, a pervasive factor that has been overlooked in clinical practice.
Jessica Rao, MPH
Center for Environmental Therapeutics
+1 646-837-7337
email us here