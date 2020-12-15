RUTLAND BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020
STREET: US Route 7 South
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Randbury Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy 17 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Wilbur
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew Sampson
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Neon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/15/2020 at approximately 0555 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7 south, north of the Randbury Road intersection in Rutland Town, VT. Rutland Town Fire Department responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Ryan Wilbur (33) of Clarendon, VT. Operator #2 was identified as Matthew Sampson (44) of Hubbardton, VT. Investigation revealed, Wilbur was exiting the Sandri Sunoco Gas station on US Route 7. Wilbur was making a left turn intent on traveling south. Operator #2 (Sampson) was traveling northbound in the passing lane of US Route 7. Sampsons’ vehicle struck the rear driver side of Wilburs’ vehicle. The crash rendered both vehicles a total loss. No injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Steven Schutt with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks 802-773-9101.
