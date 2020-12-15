RUTLAND BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B404862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020

STREET: US Route 7 South

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Randbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy 17 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Wilbur

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew Sampson

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Neon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/15/2020 at approximately 0555 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7 south, north of the Randbury Road intersection in Rutland Town, VT. Rutland Town Fire Department responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Ryan Wilbur (33) of Clarendon, VT. Operator #2 was identified as Matthew Sampson (44) of Hubbardton, VT. Investigation revealed, Wilbur was exiting the Sandri Sunoco Gas station on US Route 7. Wilbur was making a left turn intent on traveling south. Operator #2 (Sampson) was traveling northbound in the passing lane of US Route 7. Sampsons’ vehicle struck the rear driver side of Wilburs’ vehicle. The crash rendered both vehicles a total loss. No injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Steven Schutt with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks 802-773-9101.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.