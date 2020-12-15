Private Equity firm with $50 Billion AUM, saves 15% on annual Opex using Ensunet’s IT Investment Analysis Service

Ensunet is excited to announce the successful completion of a major project with a mid-market PE firm with $50 billion in assets under management (AUM).

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of its recent achievements in the Private Equity (PE) industry sector, Ensunet is excited to announce the successful completion of a major project with a mid-market PE firm with $50 billion in assets under management (AUM). Ensunet was tapped to support a value-creation and IT investment-analysis initiative for a multi-brand franchisee operations portfolio asset. The portfolio company has more than 300 locations in the U.S., providing jobs to more than 7,000 employees.

Ensunet was brought in to analyze two of the client’s critical systems: enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human resources information system (HRIS). Before Ensunet came on board, the client's systems were managed by outside service providers, allowing for very little internal control by the company. As the enterprise grew, so increased the aggressiveness of their current service providers, resulting in cost increases year after year.

Ensunet proposed to develop technical architecture for the client's ERP and HRIS systems, allowing the client to not only take back control of these operations but also to capitalize on the architecture's newly-created efficiencies and functions, such as Power BI reporting for leadership on franchise and operational status. While preparing for this project, Ensunet also developed business cases and weighted scorecards so potential new vendors could present quantifiable solutions, allowing for effective price negotiations and the most solid business decisions to be made.

In the end, Ensunet was able to offer its PE client a solution that not only increased their own control and efficiencies but allowed for annualized savings of 15 percent. Most importantly, the new architecture allows the company to add up to 500 more franchise locations without adding any new headcount—not exactly the way the previous vendors had wanted things to go.

The process, including all systems demos, testing of the offered products and price negotiations, was completed within seven weeks. This project was completed working arm-in-arm with the PE's chosen firm for the wider finance and accounting rework. The ERP and HRIS were two vital components of this case. Ensunet pulled together leading experts to manage this engagement including a solution architect, an acting CIO and an acting HR Officer.

“Helping a private-equity firm to rebuild its ERP and HRIS systems so that it can scale up operations and save money, is a challenge that Ensunet rose to, and did so in record time,” says Paul Robinson, CEO of Ensunet Technology Group. “This milestone helps prove our expertise in a sector that has proven difficult to disrupt.”

