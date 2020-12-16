THE HR L&D PODCAST with Nick Day is helping companies and HR leaders to boost workforce performance.

HR L&D Podcast Logo - Subscribe today

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Top HR Content” and “Best Podcast for HR and Payroll professionals” are two of the latest reviews posted by avid listeners of The HR L&D Podcast This HR L&D Podcast was created by JGA Recruitment Group founder, Nick Day in 2019. Nick launched it to provide the HR and learning and development community with a go-to podcast that could help them to get the best out of their workforces.Nick states that the HR L&D Podcast “aims to provide advice, guidance and best practice initiatives that will help develop the skills and capabilities that can drive the performance”. Based on recent reviews, it appears this HR podcast is achieving precisely that. Lucy M states that it is “packed full of great advice for HR and Learning & Development professionals with great speakers too”. – iTunes review.With HR and L&D industry leaders providing advice, Nick has successfully covered many HR subjects and challenges that face the profession right now. From content curation, leadership practices, technology, organisational development, recruitment, employee burnout, onboarding, childcare provision, strategy, training practices and even neuroscience; this podcast is helping to help his loyal subscribers to maximise engagement from their workforces.The HR L&D Podcast is helping to boost company performance by exploring best practice strategies that can help industry professionals to align and execute learning and development initiatives with organisational requirements and priorities.Recent episodes have tackled HR challenges such as bridging the gap from HRD to CEO; recruiting in the age of Googlization; remote onboarding during a pandemic; and improving leadership and culture to combat burnout while creating meaningful work.If you are an HR or Learning and Development professional responsible for boosting company performance, evaluating training programmes, delivering coaching or developing training strategies then this HR L&D Podcast could be exactly what you need.Nick Day is founder of JGA Recruitment Group and the host of The HR L&D Podcast and The Payroll Podcast . Subscribe today and never to miss a future episode.

