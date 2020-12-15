Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 460 Million by 2025 – Arizton

The data center fire detection and suppression market size to cross USD 460 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In 2019, 450+ data center investments were identified worldwide, with 160+ projects being built across two countries namely, the US and China.

2. Around USD 2 billion investments will be made on fire suppression systems during 2019-2025.

3. Gaseous fire suppression systems dominate with few operators preferring water-mist suppression systems.

4. Among fire detection systems, intelligent detectors are becoming more popular due to lower false alarm chances.

5. Around USD 750 million will be invested on fire detection and suppression systems across data centers in APAC during 2020-2025.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by deployment location, systems, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 25 prominent vendors are profiled

Get your sample today!

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Segmentation

• North America dominated the global data center fire detection and suppression systems market for other space/building level. The increasing construction of data centers in the US from colocation and cloud service providers has boosted the investment in other space/building level fire & safety systems.

• The increase in data center outage due to fire-based incidents have grown the importance shown towards the procurement of fire-based suppression systems by operator’s data centers. The market will continue to grow through the development of data center facilities worldwide.

• Data center operators prefer cross zone detection when adopting a spot smoke detection system. Cross zone detection depends upon the activation of two alarms before subsequent action, such as the opening of a pre-action valve or clean agent discharge. This strategy also minimizes the potential for an unwarranted discharge of a fire suppression system

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Deployment Location

• Other Space (Building Level)

• Technical Space (Data Room Level)

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Product

• Detection

• Suppression

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Dynamics

The demand for internet-based services has increased over the past few years. Businesses are now adopting cloud services and advanced technologies for operation, data storage and other related work. The dependency of business over data center and internet exchange points has increased a lot. Thus, any type of unusual incidence such as fire can also lead to IT equipment damage and failure of services. The cost of IT equipment and downtime of the server room is much higher than the cost of the fire suppression system. Thus, data center operators are more focused on the protection and safety of IT equipment for such disasters. Data center operators are readily adopting fire suppression, which can overcome the fire without damaging the IT equipment. Previously data center operators adopted aqua-based fire suppression systems, which included wet pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, and special suppressions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• High Demand for Edge Data Centers

• Increased Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

• Colocation Investments boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

• Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contributing Safety System Sales

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Geography

The North American market witnessed new developments and expansion of over 150 data center facilities in 2019. The US had more than 135 data center facilities, followed by Canada with more than 15 data center projects in the same period. The US is the leading country in the North American region. The growing demand for data centers across the major business has also boosted the demand for fire suppression systems. The rack power density in the region has also increased with the rising adoption of High Performance Computing (HPC) resources. Data center operators are investing in advanced fire detection and suppression systems that can detect smoke in a high-density server environment.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-fire-detection-suppression-market

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Geography

• APAC

• China & Hong Kong

• Australia & New Zealand

• India

• Japan

• Rest of APAC

• Western Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Netherlands

• Ireland

• Central Eastern Europe

• Russia & Czech Republic

• Poland & Austria

• Others

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Southeast Asia

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Others

• Nordic

• Denmark

• Norway

• Sweden

• Finland & Iceland

• Others

• Middle East

• GCC

• Others

• Africa

• South Africa

• Others

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Others

Major Vendors

• Cannon Fire Protection

• Advanced Safety Systems

• Chemours

• Danfoss Group

• Delta (Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems Private Ltd.)

• Encore Fire Protection

• Fike Corporation

• Fireboy-Xintex

• Halma

• Hochiki

• Hyfire

• InControl Systems

• Instor

• Johnson Controls

• Kidde (United Technologies)

• Marioff

• Minimax (Vik¬ing Group)

• Robert Bosch

• Securiton AG

• SEVO Systems

• Siemens

• STANG KOREA

• Smith & Sharks Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Torvac Solutions

• Xtralis (Honeywell)

Looking for more information? Click Here