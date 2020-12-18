Here Are 3 Great Ways to Turn Website Visitors Into Leads

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the new year – the new decade even – and you probably just finished your marketing plan for 2020. No doubt, you are looking forward to hitting the ground running, right? The goal, of course, is to expand your book of business.

While you can keep workflow going by using the tried and true method of keeping in contact with your old clients, you most likely want to expand your book of business with new clients. And one way to get new clients is to convert more leads from your website. How do you do that?

This blog will discuss three solid ways in which you can convert those visitors to your website into potential clients.

If, after reading this blog, you want to discuss converting more leads with the help of an experienced digital marketing agency in Florida, call us at Oamii.

How Much Traffic Does Your Website Get?

If you are using Google Analytics or some other way to track the number of visitors to your website, then you know how many people view your site per day. Is it 1 visitor? 10 visitors?

Now, you know that most of the people who visit your site will not contact your firm, call your firm, or email you. But, wouldn’t it be great to get a least 1 visitor a day to become a lead?

Indeed, say you have 10 visitors per day. That is 300 visitors per month. If you were able to convert one of those 10 visitors per day into a lead, that is a 10 percent conversion rate, which is not so bad. But, it is most likely that you are not getting that kind of conversion rate. So, what do you do?

Here are the three ways to up that conversion number.

Conversion Tip #1 – Live Chat

As we said, most people who come to your site will not try to contact your firm. Why is that?

Generally speaking, people are afraid to fill out a contact form or send an email because they are afraid that your firm – like any business – will follow up. People are fearful that they will be put in a database, that they will get emails, and phone calls, and other types of spam.

How do you work against that? Add a live chat feature to your law firm website. A live chat feature is just a little chatbox on your website, asking if the visitor has any questions. It is informal, it does not request emails or other contact information upfront, and it just helps start a conversation with a visitor.

One such live chat product that works well is called Zendesk. It is one of many options to get a live chat up and running on your site. If you have a WordPress site, then you can easily obtain a Zendesk plugin.

What is great about the live chat is that you do not have to always be staring at your computer to see who is looking to chat. The app will send a message to you, or whoever is on live-chat duty, if a visitor wants to chat.

Conversion Tip #2 – Make That Phone Number Clickable

It is common knowledge in the digital marketing community that people are now running more Google searches from their mobile devices than from a desktop computer. And, what are mobile users most likely to do? Call you.

Our experience at Oamii working with law firms is that we find that many law firm websites either have a phone number that is hard to find or does not provide a phone number at all. That has to change.

If someone is on your website, and their device is also a smartphone, then you want to make it as easy as possible for that person to call you. So, put your phone number on top of your firm’s site in a big font, and put that phone number on the bottom of your site, and make that phone number clickable so a user can call you with one click.

Conversion Tip #3 – Video

The idea of video media on your website might seem daunting, but if you have a relatively new smartphone, you can easily do it right now as you read this article. The recent iPhones take 1080p, high-definition (HD) quality video. So, get a video on your site as soon as you can. It does not have to have all the bells and whistles of professional lighting, etc. Seriously, anything is better than nothing. What content should be in your video? Choose a topic that you know a lot about, and give a short one- to two-minute talk.

There are amazing benefits to video. A video on your site should also tell users:

1. Who you are;

2. What services you provide;

3. Why should they choose you; and

4. Why are you different than the competition.

Using a video will help personalize you and your law firm. It will show users that you are a normal person, who is relatable, and who can effectively represent them.

