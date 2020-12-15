Anesthesia Face Masks Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 133 Million by 2026 – Arizton

The global anesthesia face masks market size is expected to reach over USD 133 million by 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global anesthesia face masks market report.

The global anesthesia face masks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Spike in demand for several MRI procedures in healthcare settings is one of the major factors driving the market growth of anesthesia face masks.

2. Focus on the development of phthalate-free material by many market players worldwide is another factor driving the global anesthesia masks market during the forecast period.

3. Silicone material segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 3.5% during the forecast period.

4. Based on usability, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share of about 88% in 2020.

5. The adult patient group segment is projected to see highest CAGR of about 3.5% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, usability, age group, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Segmentation

• The silicone segment accounted for the largest share as the majority of anesthesia face masks, which are commercially available, are made up of silicone material. Over the past few decades, the use of silicone material in anesthesia mask design has continued to grow.

• Single-use/disposable anesthesia face masks are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The choice for disposable anesthesia face masks become less difficult while considering factors such as comfort, safety, performance, and reliability.

• This age group segment is dominating the global anesthesia face masks market due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart & respiratory, and other diseases that need surgical treatment.

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Material

• Silicone

• PVC

• Others

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Usability

• Disposable

• Reusable

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Age Group

• Adult

• Pediatric

Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Dynamics

The growing demand for anesthesia face masks has encouraged several vendors to develop the latest generation technological devices to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment of several acute and chronic conditions. The anesthesia mask design technology has witnessed various technological advances and improvements, particularly with new mask materials. Over the past few years, engineers and scientists have worked on identifying optimal constitutive materials for anesthesia face masks, focusing mainly on flexibility, biocompatibility, surface roughness and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in anesthesia mask design have revolutionized and boosted the clinical outcome of anesthesia face masks. Advances in anesthesia mask designs have primarily ranged from changes in the shape of the mask, number of cuffs and materials used, such as rubber, polyvinylchloride, and latex.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Demand for Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks

• High Growth Potential in LMICs

• Increasing Patient Pool across the World

• Increasing MR Procedures

Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Geography

North America obtains a dominant position in the anesthesia face masks market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better access to surgical procedures with the latest generation anesthesia face masks, is the primary factor for the high market share of the region. The strong presence of key anesthesia face mask players is another reason contributing to the high uptake of anesthesia face masks in North America. The rise in the number of acute and chronic conditions, coupled with the necessity to treat such diseases with advanced procedures, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/anesthesia-face-masks-market-size-analysis

Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Turkey

Major Vendors

• Ambu

• Cardinal Health

• GE Healthcare

• Medline Industries

• Armstrong Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

• AdvaCare

• ASP Global

• Avante Health Solutions

• Biotronix Healthcare

• BLS Systems

• Boen Healthcare

• Drägerwerk

• Flexicare

• Dameca

• Hsiner

• Intersurgical

• JG MORIYA

• Koo Medical Equipment

• Micsafe Medical Group

• Plasti-med

• Smiths Group

• Sunset Healthcare Solutions

• SunMed

• VBM Medizintechnik

• VYAIRE MEDICAL

• Vygon

• Well Lead Medical

• Westmed

• WilMarc

• Winnomed

• Wujiang Evergreen

• Xiamen Compower Medical Tech

• XIAMEN FIRSTCARE

Looking for more information? Click Here