The Two Mistakes on Your Law Firm’s Website That You Can Easily Fix Today

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your law firm website is your storefront to the world. But ask yourself, which business does better: the one that is tucked away somewhere on a side street that gets virtually no traffic, or the one that is prominent on the corner of Main and Broad street in the center of town?

Yep, you guessed it. The business that will do better, in the long run, is the one that is prominent, easy to access, and visible to all pedestrians compared to the one that gets virtually no traffic. In other words, to borrow an old adage, the most important thing for the business is “location, location, location.”

The same is true in the digital world. Your law firm will th0rive if it is on the online-version of Main and Broad street where there is a ton of traffic. Conversely, your law firm will struggle if your online presence gets little or no traffic.

The great advantage of the online world, however, is that you do not need to worry about physical space. You can get the best “location, location, location” anywhere in cyberspace. By simply employing a few well-placed tools on your website, you may be able to increase traffic and put your firm at the corner of the online Main and Broad street without leaving your desk.

You Can Easily Fix the Two Mistakes on Your Firm’s Website

That is correct. Within the space of one hour, you can fix two mistakes that are currently on your law firm website, and increase the amount of traffic that your website gets. In this blog, we will discuss those two mistakes and how to fix them.

Fix #1 – Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO is a term that you either know intimately well, or it is something that you hear a lot, but have no idea what it really means. In a nutshell, SEO means optimizing (or including certain elements too) your website so that anyone running a Google search will be able to find you easily, and that for some searches, your website will be ranked high in the search results that a user gets after running a search.

One quick way to increase the optimization of your website is to add a mention of your location. For example, in the top browser bar of your website, it might say “John Doe, Attorney,” or “The Law Offices of Jane Smith,” or “The Personal Injury Group.” With one simple change, you can dramatically increase the chances that a potential client will easily find your website.

What you need to do is change “John Doe, Attorney” to “John Doe, Personal Injury Attorney in Palm Beach, Florida.” That’s it. Just add your specific location.

Why does adding your location have such a positive impact? It is because Google, or other web browsers, will see the location information and make sure that your site ranks higher for searches that include that location. In technical terms, just adding your location will result in significant “local organic” relevance to help your Google star ratings.

Further, be sure to include location (city and state) information on the top of your home page as big as possible. Also, include your location in the bottom, or footer, of your site on every page of your website.

Fix #2 – The Call to Action

Have you ever visited a website that has just too many buttons, links, and media clips to click on? Does your firm’s website have too many buttons and options for visitors? If so, then you may want to think carefully about putting guard rails around your users to help them through your website. In other words, guide your user through your site step by step by using a “call to action.”

Sites that bombard you with too many options can be overwhelming. In fact, research has shown that people are more likely to remain on your site if there are fewer navigation choices.

So, on the landing page of your law firm’s website, there should be only one – maybe two – options for what the next step for your user should be. The options could be “call now,” “learn more,” watch videos,” or “see our services.”

A good trick of the trade is to take a few minutes to create on a piece of paper a flow chart of how you would like your website visitors to go through your site.

In all cases, any path for your visitors should lead to a contact page, so your visitor can either send you a message, send an email, chat live, or give you a call. Also – pro tip – make sure that any “contact us” box only asks for a limited amount of information from the user – like an email address. Again, research has shown that the less information required from a user in a contact box, the more likely the user will actually fill out the contact box.

