Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 4 Million by 2026 – Arizton

The global industrial sewing thread market size to cross USD 4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The global industrial sewing thread market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global industrial sewing thread market would realize an absolute growth of around 30% with incremental revenue of over USD 953 thousand between 2020 and 2026.

2. Rising demand for apparel and footwear is driving the market for synthetic industrial sewing thread, which is expected to reach around USD 2,815 thousand by 2026 registering an incremental revenue of USD 675 thousand between 2021 and 2026.

3. Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% between 2021-2026, the global market for apparel based industrial sewing thread will account for a major share with over 36% in 2021.

4. Sew and stich end-use market for industrial sewing thread is expected to record highest CAGR of over 4% with incremental revenue of around USD 793 thousand during forecast period.

5. The increase in use of textile in automotive industry is driving the market for industrial sewing thread for automobile end-user with recording CAGR of around 4% with incremental revenue of approximately USD 116 thousand during forecast period.

6. APAC recorded an absolute growth of around 30% for the forecast period, with revenues of over USD 1,723 thousand for 2020.

7. The demand for sewing threads in the quilting segment in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%, with incremental revenues of USD 9 thousand during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Industrial Sewing Thread Market – Segmentation

• The demand for synthetic threads has grown on account of the increased popularity of synthetic material-based apparel. The increasing application of synthetic threads in household decoration products and technical textile has also been driving the market. Nylon and polyester are preferred for synthetics and stretch knits as they have no shrinkage, offer high strength, and have excellent stretching abilities.

• While natural threads are preferred for sewing and stitching and embroidery end-users, synthetic ones are majorly finding application in quilting and stitching. Cotton and polyester fibers are popular for sewing clothing, pillows, quilts, or crafts. Sewing has to be strong to endure high-speed stitching.

• Over the years, a major part of the textile and apparel industry has shifted from developed countries such as the US, the EU, and Japan to developing ones, especially to China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. This has influenced the market growth of the APAC apparel market, with China and India expecting to surpass several developed markets in apparel consumption.

Industrial Sewing Thread Market by Product

• Natural

• Synthetic

Industrial Sewing Thread Market by End-user

• Apparel

• Footwear & Accessories

• Home Interior

• Automotive

• Others

Industrial Sewing Thread Market by Application

• Quilting

• Sew & Stitch

• Embroidery

Industrial Sewing Thread Market – Dynamics

The textile industry is considered a traditional sector, but with technological evolution, today, it is regarded as one of the major targets for new business strategies. This is helping companies reduce costs and innovate to build a competitive advantage. A promising business strategy is technical textile, which is enabling the sector to expand to a larger scale. Technical textile can be defined as textile used for functional applications in industries such as automobiles, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, medical, shipping, industrial safety, sports, personal protective equipment, and others. In addition to this, threads are an essential part of finished textile, and the sewing threads used in technical textile are made up of polyester, polypropylene, Nylon6, Nylon6.6, and other synthetic materials. These threads are used for high and low temperature applications. The production of technical textile requires large investments in developing specialized high-performance and modern production facilities. Major vendors manufacturing sewing threads across the globe are Amann, A&E, 3M, and Coats, among others.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Demand for Recycled Thread

• Rising Demand for Apparel and Footwear Textile

• Increasing Use of Textile in Automotive and Transportation Industry

Industrial Sewing Thread Market – Geography

North America became the largest supplier of safe garments and products due to strict state and local government laws and improved employee welfare in the industrial workplace. The growth of various end-users and their concern for the safety of workforces is expected to continue. In addition, local brands in the region, in terms of supply and distribution, will face challenges from established market vendors. With the high demand for PPE in the US, several small vendors have entered the marketplace, creating healthy competition. The demand for sewing threads is high in the US and Canada.

Industrial Sewing Thread Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• Turkey

• North Africa



Major Vendors

• Coats

• Elevate Textiles

• Simtex Group

• AMANN

• The 3M Company

Other Prominent Vendors

• Innovation (Zhangjiagang) Sewing Thread Co. Ltd.

• Sarla Fibers

• Tamishna Group

• KDS

• Modi Threads

• Well Group

• Hapete

• PT.Sing Long

• Jovidasal

• Huarui

• HP Threads

• Superior Threads

• Fujix

• Cansew

• Hujiang Group

• Ningbo MH Group

• Yiwu Mingrong Xianye

• Sujata Synthetics Ltd.

• Shenzhen Shunlong Thread Co. Ltd.

• Taizhou Gingko Weave

• Alpin Textiles

• Dampa

• Lexteks Textile

• Gunduz Pazarlama

• Ozen Iplik

