COVID-19 vaccine arrival in Washington state
For immediate release: December 14, 2020 (20-246)
Media contact: Public Information Desk
A small media pool captured pictures and video of today’s vaccine arrival, and that content is now available for members of the media to download & use.
Description: COVID-19 vaccine's arrival to Washington state
Location: UW Medical Center in the Seattle area
Date: Monday, December 14, 2020
Images provided by the Seattle Times are available here: Photo 1 Photo 2 Photo 3 Photo 4 Photo 5
Video provided by KIRO 7 is available here (running time 21:23).
