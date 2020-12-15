Statement

For immediate release: December 14, 2020 (20-246)

COVID-19 vaccine arrival in Washington state

A small media pool captured pictures and video of today’s vaccine arrival, and that content is now available for members of the media to download & use.

Description: COVID-19 vaccine's arrival to Washington state

Location: UW Medical Center in the Seattle area

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Images provided by the Seattle Times are available here: Photo 1 Photo 2 Photo 3 Photo 4 Photo 5

Video provided by KIRO 7 is available here (running time 21:23).

