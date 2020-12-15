Graduation Certification Report to Open December 21st, 2020

New for 2019-2020: To assist schools in the data process, there have been changes to the Graduation Certification Report. The transfer-In/Out counts of students will no longer be used to determine adjusted cohort, and there will be no more validating of the start and exit codes of students during this report. The report will also no longer be required to be ‘Accepted’ by the Maine Department of Education (DOE). With that said, please make sure that all the data is accurate, as we are losing this step of data validation.

Users looking to complete the Dropout Certification Report will need access to the Student Data module within the Neo application. If you do not have access to this module, please have your superintendent submit a NEO access request form on your behalf.

NEO Access Request Form

Graduation Certification Report Instructions

Report Open Date: December 21st, 2020 Report Due Date: January 15th, 2021

We are hosting the following two webinars in the Graduation Certification Report:

Tuesday December 22nd @ 10AM – Register Here Wednesday January 6th @ 1PM – Register Here

Questions, comments, or concerns in regards to the Graduation Certification Report should be directed to the Maine Educational Data Management Systems helpdesk at:

MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896