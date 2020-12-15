Radix announced one of the winners at GITEX Future Stars Supernova challenge 2020

radix viso teacherview fixing what's broken in remote or hybrid learning radix viso teacherview fixing what's broken in remote or hybrid learning -comparison table radix viso device management

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading provider of cutting-edge device management and classroom management solutions, last week announced one of the winners at GITEX Future Stars Supernova challenge 2020, quoting the judging panel “innovation at its best”.GITEX was the first live in-person trade show Radix is doing during COVID times.It was also the first time out in the open that an Israeli company can exhibit there.Michael Shoham, CEO at Radix said: “This achievement is astonishing, providing us a great start in entering the MENA region market.During the show, we have seen a lot of interest in our cutting-edge device management and classroom management solutions:An all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused.With features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.A cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, enabling teachers to focus on teaching in a remote or hybrid setting, stay in touch with their students and provide them the best possible learning experience”.Michael Shoham, CEO at Radix, added:"Since the outbreak of COVID 19 earlier this year, our technology has been in the forefront, contributing to the fight against the pandemic spread, helping businesses and education institutions alike to continue function properly and stay open for business:VISO device management platform has been allowing users to limit direct interactions and do things remotely. Streamline operations and keep digital devices, the backbone of every organization healthy and tuned to their mission.VISO TeacherView has been fixing what’s broken in remote and hybrid learning, taking “Zoom out” and providing teachers with the tools they need to have a seamless experience of a traditional physical classroom virtually, monitoring not only the video camera, but also the students’ desktops in real-time, virtually walk between students and engage either in 1:1 mode or group collaboration, monitor the class attention level and assist students in real-time.Allowing teachers to focus on teaching, streamline the learning experience and keep their finger on the classroom pulse.”We welcome all customers looking to:* manage their digital devices* facilitate remote, local, or hybrid learning and trainingFor more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com

