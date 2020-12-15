Westminster barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 at 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Nicholas Fisher

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/14/2020 at 1947 hours, the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash on Fort Bridgman Road near Broad Brook Road in Vernon.

Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Nicholas Fisher, 24, had been operating his vehicle northbound on Fort Bridgman Road when he failed to properly negotiate a turn and collided with a metal gate to Carroll's Concrete and a telephone pole. Fisher was transported from the scene to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for suspected injuries sustained in the crash.

Fisher displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI. He was processed at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and released into their care. Fisher was eventually transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 at 1330 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.