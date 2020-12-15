BasisCode Compliance Announces December 2021 BasisCode Compliance Consortium
In its 10th year of compliance tech innovation, BasisCode launches a unique, hands-on compliance consulting and technology conference on December 6-7, 2021.
The time is right for this event and our consortium approach will maximize the value that compliance professionals receive at similar events.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S., December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BasisCode Compliance™ announced it will host the BasisCode Compliance Consortium December 6-7, 2021, at the TradeWinds Island Resort in St Pete Beach, Florida. The two-day event will unify the hands-on practical application of a user conference with content-rich sessions on compliance best practices led by the industry’s leading compliance consultants
— Carlos Guillen, CEO
“The time is right for this event and our consortium approach will maximize the value that compliance professionals receive at similar events,” says Carlos Guillen, CEO of BasisCode. “We’ll tackle industry challenges with thought leaders' perspectives, offer attendees active learning with implementable solutions, and provide invaluable peer networking opportunities.”
BasisCode was founded in 2011 to innovate new technology platforms and solutions for compliance management. The BasisCode Compliance™ platform is now used by over 400 organizations globally, and has a 99% retention rate among its clients, which includes leading compliance consulting firms.
“We look forward to 2021 with optimism that we’ll be able to return to more traditional business environments, and we’ll offer a re-defined conference experience at the spectacular TradeWinds Island Resort,” says Guillen.
Platinum sponsors of the 2021 BasisCode Compliance Consortium include industry-leaders Cipperman Compliance Services and MGL Consulting.
Visit https://basiscode.com/conference/ to register and learn more.
About Basis Code Compliance
Founded in 2011, BasisCode Compliance LLC is the first compliance software company to reverse engineer a complete governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, including Code of Ethics administration. The scalable, fully integrated and always audit-ready software platform manages the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution, enhancing compliance controls and decision-making to safeguard each firm and its clients. Over 400 organizations globally rely on BasisCode.
