MillionaireMatch Shares Exclusive Christmas List Reserved for Users

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Christmas just weeks away, MillionaireMatch, a professional millionaire dating site, has recently released an exclusive list of unique gifts and holiday dating ideas for the ultra-wealthy.

“Deciding what to get the millionaire in your life can be very challenging, especially when you are a millionaire” A user shared with MillionaireMatch, “There’s a lot of pressure to choose the perfect gift or to celebrate the holidays at the perfect place. After all, you are choosing someone who has everything.”

MillionaireMatch teamed up with its members and other contributors to compile the list. In order to meet the criteria, the gifts and had to be interesting, innovative, and yes, expensive.

SpaceX trip to space (between $62 and $90 million dollars)

A private jet on-demand ($1500 to $8000 and upwards per hour)

24 karat gold iPhone 12 ($5,000 plus)

Victoria Arduino Venus Bar Expresso Machine (around $20,000)



With the landscape of travel looking much different this year, the best dating ideas entailed reserving or even purchasing, an entire island to rule out restrictions due to COVID-19. Some of the luxury islands up for grabs in 2020 include Vladi Private Islands in the Caribbean, Gillis Island in Canada, and Motu Tohepuku in French Polynesia.

