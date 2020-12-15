New Dispensary Franchise The Open Dør Offers Turnkey Retail Model for Cannabis Stakeholders
The Open Dør franchise removes the complexities from dispensary operations and is led by industry experts in franchising, cannabis, and real estate.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Dør, a cannabis retail franchise model specializing in operational compliance and an inviting consumer experience, officially launched today. The company will offer dispensary license holders an opportunity to be a part of a new, national retail brand established by experienced cannabis and franchise industry veterans.
In an industry poised for national expansion and increasing consumer buying power, The Open Dør provides a modern cannabis retail model with a turnkey approach. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, cannabis franchise opportunities with The Open Dør are available in states throughout the U.S. with legal medical and adult-use marijuana programs.
Co-founded by international franchisor Kathryn Blackwell and cannabis compliance expert Chelsea Mulligan, The Open Dør concept was designed to remove the complexities from cannabis and help license holders get to market faster and with more efficiency.
The Open Dør leadership team includes Strategic Real Estate Advisor Bryan McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Zoned Properties, Inc., which specializes in commercial real estate development in the Regulated Cannabis Industry. Together, the trio infuses over forty years of cannabis regulatory and mainstream business expertise into The Open Dør franchise.
“In an industry fragmented by disparate state regulations, our design plans, operational support, and community focus offers dispensary retailers a smooth and quick entrance to the market with a compliant and proven franchise framework,” stated Blackwell, who will serve as CEO at The Open Dør.
With over three decades in the Quick Service Restaurant sector, Blackwell transitioned her corporate background in building iconic franchise brands like Cold Stone Creamery to the cannabis market, applying proven quality service and marketing initiatives to The Open Dør.
Mulligan, who has been involved in the launch of over 30 dispensaries throughout her cannabis consulting career, brings an astute knowledge of the inner workings of the cannabis business environment specializing in operational compliance, cannabis licensing, and quality management at the executive level.
“The Open Dør provides best-of-industry processes and standards for the ultimate dispensary retail experience. License holders who can bypass operational learning curves with a turnkey model have the ability to outpace competitors and position themselves for cannabis industry growth,” said Mulligan, COO at The Open Dør.
McLaren, a licensed REALTOR who sits on the Forbes Real Estate Council, delivers an added layer of support as a cannabis zoning and permitting expert with a focus on identifying compliant site locations, design, and development.
“Something that we continuously see lacking for new and even tenured dispensary owners is the high level real estate expertise integrated into the overall strategy. Through my experience with a focus on the social, economic, and environmental factors related to real estate development in the cannabis industry, having this key component as an offering through The Open Dør relieves an important initial pain point for business operators,” said McLaren.
With the combined experience, The Open Dør team has created an in-depth support system for franchisees through zoning, real estate, compliance, corporate social responsibility, operations, marketing, and overall cannabis consulting.
Social equity and community forward initiatives will be assimilated into The Open Dør franchise resources with a focus on increasing prosperity and promoting the health and wellness of citizens.
For more information on franchise opportunities and services visit TheOpenDor.com.
###
About The Open Dør
Established in 2020, The Open Dør is a national cannabis retail franchise offering license holders and industry stakeholders the opportunity to invest in a turnkey dispensary model in legal medical marijuana and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Open Dør leadership team includes co-founder and CEO Kathryn Blackwell, co-founder and COO Chelsea Mulligan, and Strategic Real Estate Advisor Bryan McLaren.
Designed to remove the complexities from dispensary operations, The Open Dør cannabis franchise opportunity includes license to brand name, access to architectural dispensary drawings, product contracts and negotiations, operational procedures and support, staff training and educational modules, real estate and zoning guidance, corporate social responsibility assimilation, as well as ongoing support.
The Open Dør headquarters are located at 14269 N 87th Street, Suite 205, in Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260. For more information visit TheOpenDor.com or phone (888) 317-3677.
