Catania and Catania Partner With Feeding America

BELLEAIR, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catania and Catania Attorneys At Law, Tampa Bay’s Local Attorneys announced today that

the law firm is working with the non-profit group Feeding America in raising funds for this accredited

charity. “In celebration for my birthday this year, instead of gifts and well wishes, I am asking and

hoping that you will contribute to this outstanding organization.” Said Joseph Catania, CFO for the firm.

Catania and Catania have been long time contributors to organizations in Tampa Bay and for nearly 30

years. As a family, they have shown leadership with civic duties and charities from Little League Baseball

to supporting Make a Wish Foundation. Please join in and contribute to this worthwhile organization.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest network of food bank pantries and meal programs in America. It is the

leading non-profit n the fight against hunger in the United States. At a time where we see record

unemployment, it is more prevalent than ever to contribute to feeding families.

https://www.feedingamerica.org

About Catania and Catania Law Firm

Catania & Catania, P.A. is a team of Tampa attorneys, counselors and staff dedicated to giving each

client the highest quality of legal service available in the most efficient manner possible. Since 1992, the

staff of Catania & Catania have had one mission: to get every client the best recovery possible. The firm

has a distinguished record of winning high awards and settlements on behalf of its clients. And the firm

only collects a fee for its services if they succeed. Catania & Catania represent only injured parties –

never insurance companies – and they are known for treating every case as if it’s going to trial. It means

that insurance companies will attempt to negotiate fairly when Catania & Catania is handling the case.

The firm is small in size which enables them to deliver personal and attentive service. Each of its clients

work with the partners of the Tampa law firm – not lower level associates or case managers.

https://www.cataniaandcatania.com

Contact Joe Catania at jcatania@cataniaandcatania.com (813) 222-8545 for more information.