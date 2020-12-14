Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist child victims; help prosecute offenders in south-central Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $419,000 to ensure victims of child abuse in Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Montgomery counties receive adequate care and support to help them overcome their ordeals.

Gov. Ivey awarded $282,000 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center to serve child victims in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. The governor awarded $137,000 to Child Protect Inc. to aid victims in Montgomery County.

Both agencies assist children through the ordeal of abuse and help them and family members not involved in the abuse restore their lives. The two centers also work with law enforcement agencies to ensure abusers are prosecuted.

“Crimes against innocent children are reprehensible,” Gov. Ivey said. “Agencies like Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protect have the resources and the capabilities to help victims through this difficult process. I commend both agencies for working to help these children through a trying time.”

Butterfly Bridge and Child Protect each work with social workers, medical staff and other professionals to ensure children who have suffered mental or physical abuse and neglect receive the necessary services to enable them to recover and go on to lead normal lives.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to helping victims receive the services and guidance they need in order to recover from abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

