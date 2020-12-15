PRINTERPREZZ AND SOLVAY ENTER JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR 3D-PRINTED PAEK FOR MEDICAL DEVICE APPLICATIONS

PrinterPrezz is excited to expand into new materials and to work with industry leader Solvay to help bring these advancements to market.” — Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, and Solvay Specialty Polymers, a leading supplier of high-performance polymers, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to bring to market 3D printing medical solutions for the orthopaedic market based on the use of polyaryletherketones (PAEK).

This agreement enables both companies to more quickly bring substantial innovation to the medical device market given their respective core competencies in high-performance materials and additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. Their target is to develop and qualify a solution for 3D printing of spinal implants via selective laser sintering by 2023.

“Additive manufacturing technologies make it possible to address differences in human anatomy and health of patients all over the world. Both patients and medical device innovation benefit from a portfolio that includes 3D-printed metal and high-temperature polymer solutions,” said Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz. “The PrinterPrezz platform was initially developed for metal AM technologies and produced novel applications. We are excited now to expand into new materials and to work with industry leader Solvay to help bring these advancements to market.”

Christophe Schramm, Additive Manufacturing business manager at Solvay Specialty Polymers, commented: “Solvay has over 30 years of experience supplying high performance polymers to the healthcare industry. Our Solviva® biomaterials provide optimal performance and meet the requirements for prolonged or permanent exposure to bodily fluids and tissue in the human body. We look forward to working with PrinterPrezz on qualifying our additive manufacturing PAEK powder technology for laser sintering of implants and thereby accelerating adoption of innovative 3D printing solutions for the orthopaedic market.”

About Solvay & Solvay Specialty Polymers

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group’s innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world’s top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Solvay Specialty Polymers manufactures over 1500 products across 35 brands of high-performance polymers – fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids, semi-aromatic polyamides, sulfone polymers, ultra-high performance aromatic polymers, and high barrier polymers – for use in Aerospace, Alternative Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Membranes, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Plumbing, Semiconductors, Wire & Cable, and other industries. Learn more at www.solvayspecialtypolymers.com

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

