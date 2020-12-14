Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
South Carolina Department of Education to Support School Re-Opening with $84 Million in Funding

District Total Allocation Abbeville County School District $343,203 Aiken County Public School District $2,532,020 Allendale County Schools $150,710 Anderson School District One $1,017,640 Anderson School District Two $385,938 Anderson School District Three $306,149 Anderson School District 4 $300,854 Anderson School District Five $1,461,440 Bamberg School District One $148,915 Bamberg School District 2 $87,399 Blackville-Hilda Public Schools  (Barnwell 19) $79,099 Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29) $99,664 Barnwell School District 45 $253,740 Beaufort County School District $2,250,895 Berkeley County School District $3,871,592 Calhoun County Public Schools $197,810 Charleston County School District $4,869,257 Cherokee County School District $954,544 Chester County School District $610,503 Chesterfield County School District $826,868 Clarendon School District One $89,706 Clarendon School District Two $343,548 Clarendon County School District Three $136,174 Colleton County School District $670,936 Darlington County School District $1,153,208 Dillon School District Three $184,112 Dillon School District Four $539,413 Dorchester School District Two $2,491,958 Dorchester School District Four $255,360 Edgefield County School District $362,605 Fairfield County School District $323,886 Florence Public School District One $1,761,379 Florence County School District 2 $127,911 Florence County School District 3 $437,999 Florence County School District  Four $92,735 Florence County School District Five $139,867 Georgetown County School District $989,564 The School District of Greenville County $7,813,193 Greenwood School District 50 $1,052,999 Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51) $116,489 Greenwood County School District 52 $166,464 Hampton School District One  $270,698 Hampton County School District 2 $89,490 Horry County Schools $5,045,511 Jasper County School District $345,016 Kershaw County School District $1,173,690 Lancaster County School District $1,436,607 Laurens County School District 55 $653,647 Laurens County School District 56 $359,023 Lee County School District $214,662 Lexington County School District One $2,572,728 Lexington County School District Two $1,040,790 Lexington County School District Three $239,202 Lexington School District Four $413,684 School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties  $1,602,281 McCormick County School District $84,890 Marion County School District (Marion 10) $563,725 Marlboro County School District $484,335 School District of Newberry County  $687,699 School District of Oconee County $1,163,698 Orangeburg County School District $1,546,571 School District of Pickens County $1,712,723 Richland County School District One $2,709,405 Richland School District Two $2,904,700 Saluda County Schools $287,440 Spartanburg School District One $545,203 Spartanburg School District 2 $1,112,413 Spartanburg School District Three $311,534 Spartanburg School District Four $309,644 Spartanburg School District Five $934,600 Spartanburg School District Six $1,295,776 Spartanburg School District 7 $847,784 Sumter School District  $1,906,106 Union County Schools $479,384 Williamsburg County School District $431,619 York School District 1 $565,767 Clover School District (York 2) $724,551 Rock Hill School District Three (York 3) $1,837,867 Fort Mill School District (York 4)

