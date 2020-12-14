South Carolina Department of Education to Support School Re-Opening with $84 Million in Funding

|District
|Total Allocation
|Abbeville County School District
|$343,203
|Aiken County Public School District
|$2,532,020
|Allendale County Schools
|$150,710
|Anderson School District One
|$1,017,640
|Anderson School District Two
|$385,938
|Anderson School District Three
|$306,149
|Anderson School District 4
|$300,854
|Anderson School District Five
|$1,461,440
|Bamberg School District One
|$148,915
|Bamberg School District 2
|$87,399
|Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)
|$79,099
|Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
|$99,664
|Barnwell School District 45
|$253,740
|Beaufort County School District
|$2,250,895
|Berkeley County School District
|$3,871,592
|Calhoun County Public Schools
|$197,810
|Charleston County School District
|$4,869,257
|Cherokee County School District
|$954,544
|Chester County School District
|$610,503
|Chesterfield County School District
|$826,868
|Clarendon School District One
|$89,706
|Clarendon School District Two
|$343,548
|Clarendon County School District Three
|$136,174
|Colleton County School District
|$670,936
|Darlington County School District
|$1,153,208
|Dillon School District Three
|$184,112
|Dillon School District Four
|$539,413
|Dorchester School District Two
|$2,491,958
|Dorchester School District Four
|$255,360
|Edgefield County School District
|$362,605
|Fairfield County School District
|$323,886
|Florence Public School District One
|$1,761,379
|Florence County School District 2
|$127,911
|Florence County School District 3
|$437,999
|Florence County School District Four
|$92,735
|Florence County School District Five
|$139,867
|Georgetown County School District
|$989,564
|The School District of Greenville County
|$7,813,193
|Greenwood School District 50
|$1,052,999
|Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)
|$116,489
|Greenwood County School District 52
|$166,464
|Hampton School District One
|$270,698
|Hampton County School District 2
|$89,490
|Horry County Schools
|$5,045,511
|Jasper County School District
|$345,016
|Kershaw County School District
|$1,173,690
|Lancaster County School District
|$1,436,607
|Laurens County School District 55
|$653,647
|Laurens County School District 56
|$359,023
|Lee County School District
|$214,662
|Lexington County School District One
|$2,572,728
|Lexington County School District Two
|$1,040,790
|Lexington County School District Three
|$239,202
|Lexington School District Four
|$413,684
|School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
|$1,602,281
|McCormick County School District
|$84,890
|Marion County School District (Marion 10)
|$563,725
|Marlboro County School District
|$484,335
|School District of Newberry County
|$687,699
|School District of Oconee County
|$1,163,698
|Orangeburg County School District
|$1,546,571
|School District of Pickens County
|$1,712,723
|Richland County School District One
|$2,709,405
|Richland School District Two
|$2,904,700
|Saluda County Schools
|$287,440
|Spartanburg School District One
|$545,203
|Spartanburg School District 2
|$1,112,413
|Spartanburg School District Three
|$311,534
|Spartanburg School District Four
|$309,644
|Spartanburg School District Five
|$934,600
|Spartanburg School District Six
|$1,295,776
|Spartanburg School District 7
|$847,784
|Sumter School District
|$1,906,106
|Union County Schools
|$479,384
|Williamsburg County School District
|$431,619
|York School District 1
|$565,767
|Clover School District (York 2)
|$724,551
|Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
|$1,837,867
|Fort Mill School District (York 4)