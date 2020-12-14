Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Offices to Close December 24th to Observe Christmas Eve

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with an executive order from President Donald J. Trump and state law, announced that state buildings will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave on Christmas Eve which will be observed on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

 

State law provides that whenever the President gives federal employees paid time off, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates.  Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions.  All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

 

A copy of the President’s executive order can be found by clicking here.

