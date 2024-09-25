Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Sioux County 'Bronco Fire'

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Sioux County 'Bronco Fire' 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Sioux County for the Bronco Fire near Crawford. The fire, which started Sept. 18, has burned more than 1,000 acres. Latest reports indicate it is nearly contained.

The written proclamation follows verbal authorization by the Governor allowing the state adjutant general to activate emergency plans and resources necessary to manage the fire. The adjutant general also serves as the state disaster coordinator.

The proclamation also permits the use of funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to be used for those purposes.

 

The proclamation is included with this release. 

 

