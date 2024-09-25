Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Announces Receipt of Federal Aid for June 20 – July 8 Storms

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is announcing the receipt of federal funds to aid in the recovery from storms that impacted multiple Nebraska counties June 20 – July 8. This is the fourth time federal funds have been awarded to the state due to severe weather this year.

 

Counties eligible for funding include Boyd, Clay, Dakota, Dawson, Douglas, Fillmore, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, McPherson, Nance, Nemaha, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Thomas, and Washington Counties. For the timeframe indicated above, those counties sustained significant damage resulting from severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

 

Additional funding may be available later based on results of further damage assessments.

