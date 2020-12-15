Hope for Stomach Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to awareness, announces the formation of a Young Adult Committee

Abigail Mejia, Lexy Patton, Jason Diaz Co-Chairs of the Young Adults Committee (YAC) Never 2 Young for Stomach Cancer

Hope for Stomach Cancer has announced the formation of the Young Adult Committee, which will steer the nonprofit on topic matters that impact younger patients.

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer, the nation’s leading stomach cancer awareness and support organization has announced the formation of the Young Adult Committee (YAC) to raise awareness of the existence of the disease in persons under 40. The committee members will also provide support to those diagnosed with the disease. More about the committee can be seen in this video. Volunteers and patients are encouraged to get involved at SpreadOurHope.org.

“Stomach cancer doesn’t care about age,” said Hope for Stomach Cancer’s Executive Director Aki Smith. “This population is being told they are young; they must be healthy and then they find cancer at advanced stages. It’s devastating. The YAC will be friendly faces to patients between 18 and 40 who’ve been diagnosed with this disease.”

The committee will steer Hope for Stomach Cancer on matters that impact younger patients. They will also personally deliver hope and support for those under 40 affected by stomach cancer.

YAC is bringing awareness to stories of patients like Abigail Mejia and Lexy Patton, both in their late twenties, who are currently in treatment for stage IV stomach cancer and volunteered to be co-chairs. Another warrior, Jason Diaz, is in his early thirties, is also among the faces that have spurred this new development.

“Stomach cancer is not what many people think,” Smith said. “Lots of people think that it’s a disease of 70-year-old men who’ve been smoking cigarettes all their lives. In reality, it can strike at any age and isn’t always caused by smoking, drinking or any other activities. The YAC will help tell the world the truth and help patients find hope together.”

Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease. Their vision is to bridge the gap between research and patient care.

