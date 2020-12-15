ITsavvy Announces New President and COO

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

Fast growing ITsavvy is pleased to announce that Munu Gandhi has joined ITsavvy as President and Chief Operating Officer.

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Munu Gandhi has joined ITsavvy as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new leadership role, Gandhi will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the firm and executing delivery of world-class solutions for its clients. Gandhi will lead the advanced solutions group, accounting and finance, human resources, technology and business operations. Gandhi will report to ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault.

Gandhi has more than 25 years of experience in leading large international organizations with expertise in technology, client service, sales, operations and development of human capital. Gandhi previously served as Vice President of Core Infrastructure Services at Aon. During his seven-year tenure, he delivered numerous large scale digital transformation initiatives and led a number of global organizations, including network and data center services, unified communications and collaboration platforms, security services, and infrastructure managed services. Prior, Gandhi was Division Vice President at Xerox Business Services, responsible for technology delivery across applications, infrastructure and information security, as well as sales, business development and client relationships for Fortune 500 companies.

ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault said, “As businesses quickly adapt to our changing times and look to drive digital transformation across all aspects of their organizations, we have an opportunity to increase the ways in which we serve our clients, while accelerating growth at our firm. In order to help enable that growth, I am excited to have Munu join our leadership team.”

Gandhi earned an MBA in Strategy and Finance from Northwestern University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Gandhi currently serves on the advisory boards for CloudNatix, oak9 and boldstart ventures. He also serves on the board of directors for the Academy for Urban School Leadership.

“Digital transformation is accelerating the transition towards the Experience Economy, creating new business models and opportunities for our clients,” added Gandhi. “I am excited to join ITsavvy at this critical juncture to enable our clients’ long-term success.”

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-new-president-and-coo/.

Media Contact: Jean Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications Jeanna@SmartPRCommunications.com / 630-363-8081

