Traffic Pattern Changes Route 906 - Rostraver Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming traffic pattern changes on Route 906 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The changes will occur on Tuesday, December 15 and will be located between Irons Street and Donner Avenue in Monessen.

Traffic on Route 906 has been located on the southbound lanes of Route 906 in order to allow crews to reconstruct the northbound lanes. Traffic will now be moved to the newly constructed northbound lanes. Northbound Route 906 traffic will be first to move to the right-hand travel lane. Upon completion of the placement of barriers to separate traffic, southbound traffic will be moved to the northbound left-hand passing lane and should be fully implemented by 5 pm on Thursday, December 17. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm.

The change in traffic patterns will allow crews to begin the reconstruction of the southbound side of Route 906.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###