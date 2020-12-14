The album ‘Durham vs Everybody’ by G Yamazawa Out Now!
G Yamazawa's follow up to his #12 iTunes Hip Hop album is out now!
After chasing the big dream in Los Angeles and touring the country for years, I realized at the end of the day that I'm just a kid from Durham, and I wanted to drive that home for myself.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The album ‘Durham vs Everybody’ by G Yamazawa Out Now!
— G Yamazawa
From the soundscape of crisp instrumentals laced with fearless lyrics, G Yamazawa’s new album “Durham vs Everybody” is an ode to the pride of his North Carolina roots. Following the success of his EP “Thinkpeace” which peaked at #12 on the official iTunes Hip Hop charts two months ago, G’s hope for this album is to drive focus to the place and the people that have made his success possible.
“After chasing the big dream in Los Angeles and touring the country for years, I realized at the end of the day that I'm just a kid from Durham, and I wanted to drive that home for myself.” he explains. “Durham keeps me sane. It was my counterweight when things ever felt off balance,” says G.
G first began his career as an MC, poet, and as a teaching artist in Durham, North Carolina, but had moved to Los Angeles over the past several years to establish a wider worldwide fanbase. G’s string of successes featuring singles and albums and subsequent work with other established artists had led to his time away from Durham, but this album brings it back home.
Throughout his career, G’s lyricism and word play is what has set him apart. While this album is threaded together by hip hop elements it continues to evolve by fusing the smoothness of Jazz & R&B influences with G’s patented delivery. Not only does the album combine a plethora of genre play, it also peers into the artist’s personal life and the struggles that come along with the profession of being a musician.
Beginning with a track titled ‘Riddle Me This’, G implements a unique bounce, rhythm and flow by tuning the fader an inch and then coming in with raw vocals. His Southern voice punches the beat by filling in pockets and delivering words that match the precision of the beat.
With smooth guitar riffs and very distinctive world play, the track ‘Yao Ming’ starts off the only way to start off, by shouting out the NBA Hall of Famer. G compares himself to Yao, almost like a prodigy recognizing and thanking their mentor and recognizing a kindred spirit. Setting himself apart, being the goat in the herd of sheeps, ‘Yao Ming’ captures G’s attitude towards his career and life. Fighting to prove yourself by showing people you are different and getting respect is what sets apart the true winners.
The album, “Durham vs Everybody” comes with a bonus track which was a surprise to fans when it was released a week before the album. ‘North Cack Remix’ features all the hottest rappers from North Carolina like Petey Pablo, OZ the Hitmaker and Lord Fess, giving you nothing but that hard Southern word play and the classic North Cack drum beat that we heard on the original. ‘North Cack Remix’ gives you the punches and rhythm of that Southern Hip Hop sound we all grew up listening to. Listen for yourself.
North Cack Remix by G Yamazawa