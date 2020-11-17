Siva Releases "Ready For This Love" on Nov 20th

Ready For This Love by Siva releases worldwide Nov 20th, 2020 Rukus Avenue releases Siva single on November 20th worldwide. Siva's new music video will release worldwide on November 27th

Siva, former singer of the band The Wanted, releases single titled "Ready For This Love" on Friday, November 20th. The single is being released by Rukus Avenue.

If this record celebrates raw emotions and the fragility of blossoming young love, then Siva nails it. The song is undeniable, you feel the vibe from the moment it comes on” — Sammy Chand, Chairman of Rukus Avenue