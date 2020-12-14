CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Historic COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival in Florida 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals in Florida. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today is a historic day for our nation and the great state of Florida as the first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to major hospitals in our state. This is a tremendous milestone and a culmination of incredible work by President Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed, Governor Ron DeSantis, and our heroic healthcare professionals working around the clock to serve our communities throughout this pandemic. This is nothing short of a game changer and no small task to cut through the red tape and accelerate vaccine development while maintaining standards for safety and efficacy. “Thank you again to Governor Ron DeSantis and the entire team at the Florida Division of Emergency Management for their tireless efforts to protect Floridians and help coordinate the largest mass vaccination effort in U.S. history. This is a huge win for Florida and vital to saving lives and getting our economy back on its feet.” ###