New Free Webinar Series Focuses on Crisis Management for Consumer Product Safety Professionals

Saint Louis University home of product safety management education

Program will discuss the challenges of managing facilities, people, products, and processes for a product safety system during a crisis

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 4-part series of webinars examining different aspects of managing product safety during a crisis will be launched January 21 for industry safety engineers, scientists, test lab and product safety consultants, toxicologists, chemists, compliance officers, forensics experts, and product recall specialists. The program has been designed by Saint Louis University’s Emerson Leadership Institute in cooperation with ADK Information Services, LLC, in a collaboration that has brought scores of product safety management education programs to more than 300 professionals in the consumer product industry over the course of a decade.

The program will feature 4 topics, each covered in hour-long webinars held over a 4 week period, including:

>Segment 1 (January 21) focusing on the pandemic and its challenge in the area of protective equipment and protecting consumers in retail settings;

>Segment 2 (January 28), focusing on product crisis on a global scale;

>Segment 3 (February 4) focusing on managing personnel during crisis; and

>Segment 4 (February 11) focusing on an analysis of resource challenges including energy requirements for an expanding global population.

The program will be offered at no cost to product safety professionals, made possible by an underwriting grant from UL, supporting its mission of working for a safer world. Saint Louis University has made it possible for individuals to earn a Certificate of Completion by attending all 4 sessions of the series and submitting an essay on what they learned from the series (a processing fee of $179 applies).

Individuals can register for the program at this link:

An instructors team of the following experts in the field of consumer product safety will lead the various segments in the program: Tom Blewitt, Senior Vice President of Technology, UL; Kenneth Boyce, Principle Engineer Director, Energy and Power Technologies, UL; Heather Capell Bramble, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Mattel, Inc.; Kenneth Hinson, Senior Director II, Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and WIC/SNAPP Compliance, Walmart; David Kosnoff, Vice President, Quality Assurance, Hasbro; Kelly Mariotti, Executive Director, Juvenile Product Manufacturers Association; Don Mays, Chief Safety and Quality Officer, Samsung Electronics America; Kevin Rose, Senior Manager II, Product Safety and Compliance, Walmart; and Inez Tenenbaum, Former Chairman of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.