Boat registration open for 2021

New owner registration requirements

12/14/2020 6:39:36 PM

Cheyenne - Boat registrations are now open for 2021. Though the season is months away, registering early allows boaters to enjoy the water quicker in the spring.

“Maybe you’re the lucky recipient of a new boat this holiday or perhaps you just inherited a boat — we’re here to help get you on the water with your registrations and aquatic invasive species decal,” said Amanda Roberts, Game and Fish license accounting coordinator. “Even if you’re just renewing this year, brushing up the most current requirements is important.”

One new update for 2021 allows only owners or co-owners to register their watercraft. This aligns boater registration with other Game and Fish licensing requirements.

All motorized watercraft operating on Wyoming waters are required to have a current watercraft registration and AIS decal. Boats can be registered for one or three years; one year AIS decals are also available. Allow 10 days for arrival.

How to register a watercraft depends on if the boat is new or simply needs a renewal. All watercraft owners may register or renew the registration via mail, as long as the proper paperwork and registration fees are included. If renewing online, keep your receipt as proof until you receive your registration and decals.

Any newly-purchased or transfer of ownership watercraft requires a new county issued title and proof of paid Wyoming sales tax. Owners are permitted to operate their new watercraft for only 30 days after the purchase with a notarized bill of sale. Any watercraft that has changed ownership may require law enforcement to verify the Hull Identification Numbers (HIN) for accuracy prior to titling. For this situation, watercraft can be registered at Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional office by the owner or co-owner.

If the watercraft was previously registered in another state, Game and Fish can accept a current non-Wyoming title or current non-Wyoming watercraft registration in the watercraft owner’s name at any regional office or Cheyenne Headquarters in order to register your boat in Wyoming. Any watercraft purchased outside Wyoming must undergo an AIS inspection prior to being launched.

If a watercraft is currently registered in Wyoming, a renewal can be easily completed online, at Cheyenne Headquarters or at any regional office.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

