2021 Wyoming Wildlife calendar available now

Glimpse into the remarkable lives of wildlife with the 2021 Wyoming Wildlife calendar

12/14/2020 6:46:08 PM

Cheyenne - Glimpse into the remarkable lives of wildlife with the 2021 Wyoming Wildlife calendar. Copies are available for purchase at the Wyoming Game and Fish gift store at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne or online. For only $10, it makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

The calendar, which serves as the November issue of Wyoming Wildlife magazine, includes 12 original wildlife photographs from across Wyoming. Featured photographers include Wyoming residents and visitors who captured images unique to the state. The calendar also highlights important Game and Fish deadlines and special events — great for the hunter who doesn’t want to miss a crucial application date.

Photos for the calendar were selected from submissions to last year’s Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. The photography contest for the 2022 calendar will open in the spring.

There are a limited number of 2021 calendars available so get a copy before they’re gone. Order by Dec. 16 for delivery by Christmas. 

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Subscribe now with a special holiday price of $12 for 12 issues by calling (800) 710-8345 or online.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

