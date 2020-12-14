Detour for M-55 Manistee River bridge project begins soon

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY : Manistee

START DATE: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Mid-November 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $10.3 million to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River, northeast of Manistee. This project will include relocating sanitary sewer and water main, as well as private utility relocations that are currently under way. Work also involves bridge approach and road work on both sides of the bridge.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour that will remain in place throughout the project using M-55, Stronach Road, and US-31. This route will add about 5 miles and about 10 minutes for anyone driving on M-55 to reach US-31 north of Manistee.

The river will remain navigable throughout this work but may be restricted at times for safety reasons.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a modern bridge design to replace this 89-year-old structure, bringing it up to current standards and maintaining connection of this important route.