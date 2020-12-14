Governor Cooper Statement on Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Report
Today, Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement on the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice’s policy recommendation report:
“A criminal justice system that allows different outcomes for people of color needs change and these recommendations begin to help chart a more equitable course. I’m grateful for the hard work of task force members who represented all facets of the system and I’m eager to review the report and begin working on first steps.”
###