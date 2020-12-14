Award-Winning Real Estate Firm, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Announces CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE VIP Program
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, winner of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards, continues to up the ante in real estate innovation, announcing today that they have launched a unique client development and rewards program called CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE. As its namesake indicates, the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE program is designed to create life-long clients for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents. To incentivize program participation, the system uses an extensive rewards and engagement program that provides active clients with free gifts, exclusive events, and VIP investment opportunities designed to help clients build wealth through a real estate investment portfolio.
New Client Development and Rewards System Encourages Repeat Referrals and Purchases Through Engagement Program That Includes Lucrative Investment Opportunities for Clients
“In our office at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, there is no such thing as ‘past clients’, said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “When our clients close their initial transaction with us, we enroll them in the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE program to create a mutually beneficial situation where clients will receive regular gifts, exclusive dinner and event invites, and, most importantly, access to investment opportunities and guidance that will help them build a legacy of wealth for their families.”
Brochures and presentations for the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE system showcase a plethora of happy real-life YHSGR clientele who are active participants of the program’s many events and perks. The pictures are a testament to the unique community that YHSGR has built with its clients and gives evidence of the agency’s overall disruptive approach to running a modern real estate brokerage.
The Benefits of the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE System – The RAVING FANS CLUB
The CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE system is comprised of 2 programs: The RAVING FANS Club and the Real Estate Investors Program.
YHSGR RAVING FANS are defined as someone who has referred a client to the brokerage and someone who “raves” about Your Home SOLD Guaranteed Realty. Members of the RAVING FANS club receive:
• A surprise gift in the mail every month for 6 months
• Continued enrollment extended by 6 months for referring another client
• Exclusive invites to quarterly VIP Dinner/Luncheon or fun events such as ball games, etc
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to Walk the walk and talk the talk of going the extra mile in the Community. Special presentations featuring some of the non-profits and community civic organizations that the firm supports, including: The Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, WorldHarvest, San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce, Temple City Chamber of Commerce, and many more!
The Benefits of the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE System – The Real Estate Investors Program (REIP)
YHSGR clients are given the opportunity to enroll in the Real Estate Investors Program (REIP) at the first meeting with their agent. REIP membership is based on the agency’s belief that the reason YHSGR clients buy a house is for more than just a place to live. The agency’s leadership purports that clients are making a decision that is part of the legacy that they will build for their families.
REIP is set up specifically to help YHSGR clients build wealth by investing in real estate. The investors club was initially launched in 2007 and today has evolved into the YHSGR Real Estate Investor Millionaire System that is part of the brokerage’s larger CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE system.
The Value for YHSGR Agents
Agents at YHSGR can leverage the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE system to create a “revolving door of revenue” by continuing to work with existing clients on referrals and their personal real estate investments. With the CLIENTS-FOR-LIFE system, agents benefit from:
• Continuous revenue with multiple transactions tied to a single client
• Freedom from the typical emotional issues surrounding buying or selling a home
• Increased respect for the services they provide (i.e. not just assisting in home buying but building a community and a legacy of wealth for clients)
• Creating profitable opportunities for client investors who continue to work within the YHSGR terms
Setting expectations for clients from the beginning of REIP helps agents eliminate confusion and build toward a successful investment strategy for their clients. Agents are taught to communicate that:
• Membership in the REIP is optional and current members may opt out at any time
• Active REIP members will receive notices of free real estate investor trainings and notices of investment opportunities
• Members are never obligated to invest in real estate
Recent Events
YHSGR recently ran a free REIP client workshop focused on fool-proof ways to guarantee profits with Top 10 real estate investment properties, noting that properties in the region average $21,000 in profit per home. The workshop gave free guidance on reducing liability exposure, the best way to structure a business entity for investment, protecting your assets and more. With in-depth and comprehensive events like REIP workshops coupled with actual hand-picked investment opportunities, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to create an experience of value like no other for its clientele as well as for its agents.
Prospective home buyers or real estate agents interested in becoming part of the award-winning and high income YHSGR team are encouraged to visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com for more information on how to enroll as a client or agent today.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty upcoming REIP workshop:
This event will be hosted on Tuesday December 15th Exclusive only for YHSGR Associates and VIP Clients and REIP Investors members
“Asset Protection and Tax Strategies” by the nation top asset protection attorney and tax strategist, Attorney Toby Mathis, Esq
Attorney Toby Mathis, Esq is the Founding Partner Attorney of Anderson Business Advisors, a thriving tax practice and registered agent service with tens of thousands of clients nationwide. In addition to advising clients and investing in his own real estate projects throughout the United States, Toby is a member of the Forbes Real Estate and Finance Council and has authored several books, including Tax-Wise Business Ownership (now in its fourth edition) and 12 Steps to Running a Successful Business. Toby teaches extensively throughout the US to groups of investors and professionals, with many of his courses certified for continuing education credit for legal, accounting, and real estate professionals. He teaches a popular bi-weekly webinar, Tax Tuesday, where business owners and investors can ask any tax question and get answers LIVE on-air.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information:
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn