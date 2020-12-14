Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislation Limits Property Tax Increases

JEFFERSON CITY — A pair of legislative proposals presented by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, would limit the growth of personal property taxes in Missouri. Senate Joint Resolution 12 asks voters to amend Missouri’s Constitution to allow the Legislature to cap property tax increases. Senate Bill 131 would limit annual property assessment growth to less than 5%, or a rate equal to inflation, as measured by the consumer price index.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s proposals build on legislation he sponsored and passed in 2020 to reign in runaway increases in property tax assessments. Both new measures were pre-filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which begins Jan. 6.

“Two years ago, property owners in my district and elsewhere in Missouri were blindsided by unexpected and drastic increases in their personal property tax assessments,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I vowed at the time to protect my constituents from these unreasonable tax hikes. These two measures will allow the voters of Missouri to declare their independence from out-of-control taxes, and set firm limits to slow the growth of property assessments.”

During the 2020 legislative session, Sen. Luetkemeyer successfully advanced legislation requiring physical inspections before large increases could be imposed, and ensuring property owners have sufficient time to appeal assessment hikes.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

 

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer's Legislation Limits Property Tax Increases

